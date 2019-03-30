Overview of Dr. Louis Rose, MD

Dr. Louis Rose, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Rose works at Throgs Neck Multicare in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Knee Arthroscopy and Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.