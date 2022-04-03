Dr. Louis Ruland III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruland III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Ruland III, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Ruland III, MD
Dr. Louis Ruland III, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Anne Arundel Orthopaedic Surgeons - Annapolis2003 Medical Pkwy Ste 400, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 573-2530
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Anne Arundel Orthopaedic Surgeons - Glen Burnie810 Landmark Dr Ste 110, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 573-2530
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Anne Arundel Orthopaedic Surgeons - Bowie4000 Mitchellville Rd Ste A214, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (410) 573-2530
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr Lou for several years for my knee osteoarthritis. He has performed many steroid injections, synvisc-like injections, and arthroscopic surgery on my knee. When he gives injections, I don't feel any real pain until he's already removed the needle & placed a bandage! His bedside manner is exceptional, & his staff are friendly & efficient. If I need a knee replacement, I pray it happens before he even thinks of retiring!!
About Dr. Louis Ruland III, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1093771529
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- U Va Hlth Scis Ctr
- University of Virginia Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- University Of Virginia College Of Arts and Sciences
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Ruland III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruland III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruland III has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruland III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruland III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruland III.
