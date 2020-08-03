Dr. Louis Saco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Saco, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Saco, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Watson Clinic LLP1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7000Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
Lakeland Surgical & Diagnostic Center1315 N Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 683-2428
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Louis Saco, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina
- Georgetown University
- Geogetown University
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saco accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saco has seen patients for Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Saco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saco.
