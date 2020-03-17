Overview

Dr. Louis Salas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.



Dr. Salas works at Gastro Health in Catonsville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Unexplained Weight Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.