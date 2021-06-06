Dr. Sangosse accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Louis Sangosse, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Sangosse, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.
Locations
Louis V. Sangosse81 Northfield Ave Ste 204, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 325-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have several visit at this doctor and Mrs. Coates has been nothing but helpful..and respectful..I have nothing but great things to say about the staff there..this review must be from someone who has personal issues with her to post something so untruth.. instead of driving 40 miles to see Dr. Sangosse see a therapist .. this seems personal and defaming someone character for your personal gain is not right ..
About Dr. Louis Sangosse, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Creole and French
- 1487694964
Education & Certifications
- Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
- St Barnabas Hospital
- Englewood Hospital
- Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sangosse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sangosse speaks Creole and French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sangosse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sangosse.
