Overview of Dr. Louis Santore, MD

Dr. Louis Santore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.