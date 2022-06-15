Overview

Dr. Louis Schwarzbach, DMD is an Endodontics Practitioner in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Endodontics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE.



Dr. Schwarzbach works at Northridge Endodontics in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.