Dr. Louis Seade, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Louis Seade, MD
Dr. Louis Seade, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Seade works at
Dr. Seade's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Specialists of Austin4611 Guadalupe St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78751 Directions (512) 503-4956Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Seade for a recent shoulder injury. Performed an exam, an in-office X-ray, and ultrasound.
About Dr. Louis Seade, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1871596361
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seade has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Seade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.