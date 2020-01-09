Overview of Dr. Louis Shaheen, MD

Dr. Louis Shaheen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Shaheen works at Mansard Medical Associates Inc in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.