Dr. Louis Sobel, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Sobel, MD
Dr. Louis Sobel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Sobel works at
Dr. Sobel's Office Locations
Louis I Sobel MD PC30 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 472-1020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sobel is the consummate professional. He is mild mannered and comprehensive. Office is clean and serene. Friendly and efficient staff.
About Dr. Louis Sobel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801995279
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobel works at
Dr. Sobel has seen patients for Blepharitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sobel speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.