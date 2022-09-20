Overview of Dr. Louis Sobel, MD

Dr. Louis Sobel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Sobel works at Louis I Sobel MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.