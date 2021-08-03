Overview

Dr. Louis Spencer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center and Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Spencer works at Spencer Family Medicine in Cartersville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.