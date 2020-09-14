Overview of Dr. Louis Stryker, MD

Dr. Louis Stryker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Stryker works at SAN ANTONIO ORTHOPEDIC SPECIALISTS in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Grand Junction, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.