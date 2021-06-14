Dr. Tartaglia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Tartaglia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Louis Tartaglia, MD
Dr. Louis Tartaglia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Bologna and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Tartaglia's Office Locations
Good Shepherd Family& Geriatriac Medical Center Inc1661 Holland Rd, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 843-7800
Lmhs Emergency Dept Lab1001 Bellefontaine Ave, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 228-3335
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tartaglia is very thorough. I always enjoy my visits. He continually has good tips to help me stay compliant in using my machine!! Always a smile on his face!
About Dr. Louis Tartaglia, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Dwnst Med Ctr
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- U Bologna
- Psychiatry
Dr. Tartaglia speaks Italian.
