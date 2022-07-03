Dr. Louis Thibodeaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thibodeaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Louis Thibodeaux, MD
Dr. Louis Thibodeaux, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Adams County Regional Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Venous Insufficiency, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thibodeaux's Office Locations
- 1 10506 Montgomery Rd Ste 101, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 385-1919
Blue Ash Surgical Institute11155 Kenwood Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 385-1919
Bgp Milford5861 Cinema Dr, Milford, OH 45150 Directions (513) 385-1919
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams County Regional Medical Center
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. T was fantastic. He explained the procedure and it went exactly as planned. Mandy in his office was excellent too!!
About Dr. Louis Thibodeaux, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thibodeaux has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thibodeaux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thibodeaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thibodeaux has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Venous Insufficiency, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thibodeaux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Thibodeaux. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thibodeaux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thibodeaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thibodeaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.