Dr. Louis Torres, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (129)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Louis Torres, MD

Dr. Louis Torres, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texoma Medical Center.

Dr. Torres works at Louis Torres, MD in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Torres' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Louis Torres, MD
    Louis Torres, MD
4601 Old Shepard Pl Ste 101 Bldg 1, Plano, TX 75093
(214) 919-2360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano
  • Texoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Obesity
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Overweight
Obesity
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Overweight
Obesity
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergan Cross-Reactivity
Allergic Asthma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Testing
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Breath Testing
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cryotherapy for Warts
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Digestive Disorders
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hives
Hormone Imbalance
Hot Flashes
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Injuries
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Suture Soft Tissue Wound
Symptomatic Menopause
Syncope
Testicular Dysfunction
Testosterone Deficiency
Throat Pain
Thyroid Disease
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Wounds
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 129 ratings
    Patient Ratings (129)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (40)
    Apr 25, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Torres for many years and I believe he is the most caring and best Doctor I have ever been associated with. He never rushes a patient out the door, and dedicates his time to resolving all his patients issues every time he sees you. He is a true Christian and if you are searching for a Doctor I highly recommend you see if he is available. Tom Durdin 4/25/2022
    Tom Durdin — Apr 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Louis Torres, MD
    About Dr. Louis Torres, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760424840
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Methodist Dallas Medical Center
    Internship
    • Methodist Hosp Dallas
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
