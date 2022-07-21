Overview

Dr. Louis Tsarouhas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Tsarouhas works at Medical Associates Lawrenceville in Lawrenceville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.