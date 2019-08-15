Dr. Vandermolen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Vandermolen, MD
Dr. Louis Vandermolen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Keck Hospital of USC.
Michael Ulm MD, MS, FACOG7945 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 683-0055
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Simply the best! I am currently being treated for triple negative breast cancer and have no doubt that I am with a world class oncologist in Dr Vandermolen
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Natl Cancer Inst-NIH
- Baylor Coll Med Affil Hosp
- Baylor Coll Med Affil Hosp
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Vandermolen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vandermolen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vandermolen has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vandermolen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandermolen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandermolen.
