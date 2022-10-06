Dr. Louis Verstringhe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verstringhe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Verstringhe, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Verstringhe, MD
Dr. Louis Verstringhe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Verstringhe's Office Locations
Houston Eye Associates2855 Gramercy St, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 668-6828Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 11:30am
Houston Eye Associates - Tomball13414 Medical Complex Dr Ste 4, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 351-5468Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
1 Conroe Woodlands Eye Clinic 2 Woodlands Eye Clinic333 N Rivershire Dr Ste 160, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 441-2020
Northwest Houston1250 Cypress Station Dr Ste A, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 444-1677
Houston Eye Associates1699 Research Forest Dr Ste 150, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 363-2155
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a through exam by each person. Doctor was caring, thoughtful and expressed my eye conditions in language I could understand and relate. Asking questions was easy, as he immediately answered my questions in both appointments I have had with him. Scheduling an appointment immediately when I had not registered was to far out - but I had been told by a friend that he was busy, and to make appointments before I left his office, I have. Hoping he doesn't get too many patients anytime soon! Would recommend him to family & friends.
About Dr. Louis Verstringhe, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1043429046
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
