Dr. Louis Verstringhe, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (74)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Louis Verstringhe, MD

Dr. Louis Verstringhe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Verstringhe works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Tomball, TX, Conroe, TX and Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Stye and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Verstringhe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Eye Associates
    2855 Gramercy St, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 668-6828
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:30am
  2. 2
    Houston Eye Associates - Tomball
    13414 Medical Complex Dr Ste 4, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 351-5468
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    1 Conroe Woodlands Eye Clinic 2 Woodlands Eye Clinic
    333 N Rivershire Dr Ste 160, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 441-2020
  4. 4
    Northwest Houston
    1250 Cypress Station Dr Ste A, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 444-1677
  5. 5
    Houston Eye Associates
    1699 Research Forest Dr Ste 150, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 363-2155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nearsightedness
Stye
Presbyopia
Nearsightedness
Stye
Presbyopia

Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Louis Verstringhe, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043429046
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

