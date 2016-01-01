Dr. Louis Vital, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vital is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Vital, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Vital, MD
Dr. Louis Vital, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from U Catolica Cordoba.
Dr. Vital's Office Locations
New York Avenue Medical Group3223 Church Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Directions (718) 693-4900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Louis Vital, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1780805069
Education & Certifications
- Wood Hull Hosp
- St Johns Episcopal Hosp
- U Catolica Cordoba
