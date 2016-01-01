Overview of Dr. Louis Vital, MD

Dr. Louis Vital, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from U Catolica Cordoba.



Dr. Vital works at NEW YORK AVENUE MEDICAL GROUP in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.