Dr. Louis Zukerman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Zukerman works at Monmouth Cardiology Associates in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.