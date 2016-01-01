Dr. Louisa Chavez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louisa Chavez, MD
Overview of Dr. Louisa Chavez, MD
Dr. Louisa Chavez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.

Dr. Chavez's Office Locations
Steven A Komadina MD4801 McMahon Blvd NW Ste 101, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 893-2840
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Louisa Chavez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1508843293
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chavez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chavez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chavez has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chavez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.
