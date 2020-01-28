Overview

Dr. Louisa Tift, MD is a Dermatologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Tift works at Dermatology in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Hair Loss and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.