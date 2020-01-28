Dr. Louisa Tift, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tift is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louisa Tift, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louisa Tift, MD is a Dermatologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Tift works at
Locations
Dermatology3625 E Tremont Ave, Bronx, NY 10465 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Tift for an infected cyst today and was very pleased with her excellent bedside manner. She went above and beyond trying to make me comfortable before and during the drainage of the cyst. I would definitely recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Louisa Tift, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1972645307
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tift has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tift accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tift has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tift works at
Dr. Tift has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tift on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Tift. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tift.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tift, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tift appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.