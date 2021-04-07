Dr. Louise Chuu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chuu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louise Chuu, MD
Overview of Dr. Louise Chuu, MD
Dr. Louise Chuu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Chuu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chuu's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Physician Partners at Lenox Hill Hospital4 W 58th St Fl 9, New York, NY 10019 Directions (929) 480-5400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 200 W 57th St Ste 1300, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 523-6333
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chuu?
I visited Dr Chuu in her new office after 3+ years as her patient. She recently moved to Northwell from Mount Sinai. I will follow her to the end of the earth! She has great communication skills and answers questions with respect and patience. That with her knowledge and experience gives me the reassurance I need when making decisions about my health. Even our birth doula commented how great she was during my labor and delivery. All to emphasize what a great, respectful, communicative doctor she is !!
About Dr. Louise Chuu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1811044001
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai St Lukes
- SUNY Downstate College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chuu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chuu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chuu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chuu works at
Dr. Chuu has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chuu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chuu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chuu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chuu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chuu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.