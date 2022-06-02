See All Ophthalmologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Louise Davis, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Louise Davis, MD

Dr. Louise Davis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Davis works at STEPHEN P SCHALL MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Davis' Office Locations

    East-west Eye Institute Inc.
    9100 Wilshire Blvd Ste 852W, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 273-3011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Keratitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Keratitis

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Keratitis
Blepharitis
Cataract
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Adult Strabismus
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Blocked Tear Duct
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Eye Disease
Eye Injuries
Eye Muscle Disorders
Eye Palsy
Eye Trauma
Eyelid Growth
Eyelid Spasm
Glaucoma
Hypertropia
LASIK
Migraine
Nystagmus
Ophthalmoplegia
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Pterygium
Strabismus
Strabismus-Like Double Vision
Tear Duct Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 02, 2022
    Dr. Davis has a great chair side manner and is professional. She took her time explaining everything to me and my young daughter and answering my questions. Her staff was very helpful too.
    Elle — Jun 02, 2022
    About Dr. Louise Davis, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1285624320
    Education & Certifications

    • Houston Eye Assocs/U Tex Med Sch
    • Hermann Hospital
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louise Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis works at STEPHEN P SCHALL MD in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Davis’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

