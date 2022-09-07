See All Hyperbaric Medicine & Undersea Medicine Doctors in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Louise Ferland, MD

Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
3.9 (63)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Louise Ferland, MD is an Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Ferland works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hospital Pembroke
    7800 Sheridan St Ste 102, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5692

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Sep 07, 2022
    From the very beginning of my journey with Dr. Ferland, I felt comfortable and reassured that she knew what she was doing. My son who is a physician in Michigan also commented on how through she was and nowledgeable. As my treatments went on over time she continued to speak with me without appearing rushed or preoccupied. I always felt that I was the most important person in the room. I am very pleased with my recovery and would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Louise to everyone! Thank God for her
    — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Louise Ferland, MD

    • Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, French
    • Female
    • 1376560284
    Education & Certifications

    • Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
    • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
    • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
    • Parham Doctors' Hospital
    • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louise Ferland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferland works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ferland’s profile.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

