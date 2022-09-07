Overview

Dr. Louise Ferland, MD is an Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Ferland works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.