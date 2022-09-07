Dr. Louise Ferland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louise Ferland, MD
Overview
Dr. Louise Ferland, MD is an Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Ferland works at
Locations
Memorial Hospital Pembroke7800 Sheridan St Ste 102, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 869-5692
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
From the very beginning of my journey with Dr. Ferland, I felt comfortable and reassured that she knew what she was doing. My son who is a physician in Michigan also commented on how through she was and nowledgeable. As my treatments went on over time she continued to speak with me without appearing rushed or preoccupied. I always felt that I was the most important person in the room. I am very pleased with my recovery and would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Louise to everyone! Thank God for her
About Dr. Louise Ferland, MD
- Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- Female
- 1376560284
Education & Certifications
- Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
