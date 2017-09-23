Dr. Louise Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louise Garcia, MD
Overview of Dr. Louise Garcia, MD
Dr. Louise Garcia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.
They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Yeast Infections and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
- 1 415 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 777-7009
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Garcia was very helpful in resolving my medical issue!!! She knew exactly what to do and how to handle the patient in professional manner.
About Dr. Louise Garcia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1134232457
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Ohio
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
