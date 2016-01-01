Dr. Louise Gombako-Amos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gombako-Amos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louise Gombako-Amos, MD
Overview of Dr. Louise Gombako-Amos, MD
Dr. Louise Gombako-Amos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Gombako-Amos works at
Dr. Gombako-Amos' Office Locations
St. Tammany Health System1202 S. Tyler Street, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gombako-Amos?
About Dr. Louise Gombako-Amos, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1568562742
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gombako-Amos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gombako-Amos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gombako-Amos using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gombako-Amos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gombako-Amos works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gombako-Amos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gombako-Amos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gombako-Amos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gombako-Amos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.