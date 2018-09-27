Overview

Dr. Louise Kaufmann, MD is a Dermatologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Kaufmann works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 825 Northern Boulevard in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.