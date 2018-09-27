See All Dermatologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Louise Kaufmann, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Louise Kaufmann, MD is a Dermatologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Kaufmann works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 825 Northern Boulevard in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Great Neck
    825 Northern Blvd Ste 300, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 773-4500
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Miller & Garofalo
    233 E Shore Rd Ste 102, Great Neck, NY 11023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 773-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excimer Laser Therapy for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareConnect
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Quality Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufmann?

    Sep 27, 2018
    I recommend her to all of my friends and they love her too. She in thorough and concerned. Always ready to answer my questions. Very professional yet personal in her approach to me.
    Louise Brooks in Glen Cove, NY — Sep 27, 2018
    About Dr. Louise Kaufmann, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1053319152
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Internship
    Internship
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    Undergraduate School
    Undergraduate School
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louise Kaufmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaufmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaufmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaufmann works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 825 Northern Boulevard in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kaufmann’s profile.

    Dr. Kaufmann has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

