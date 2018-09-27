Dr. Louise Kaufmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louise Kaufmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louise Kaufmann, MD is a Dermatologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Kaufmann works at
Locations
Great Neck825 Northern Blvd Ste 300, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 773-4500Friday7:00am - 4:00pm
Miller & Garofalo233 E Shore Rd Ste 102, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 773-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareConnect
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Quality Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend her to all of my friends and they love her too. She in thorough and concerned. Always ready to answer my questions. Very professional yet personal in her approach to me.
About Dr. Louise Kaufmann, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, French and German
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Baystate Med Center
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Bucknell University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufmann accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufmann works at
Dr. Kaufmann has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaufmann speaks French and German.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufmann.
