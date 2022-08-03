Overview

Dr. Louise Ye-Liew, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Ye-Liew works at Memorial PromptCare and Family Medicine in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.