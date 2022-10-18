Dr. Loukas Boutis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boutis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loukas Boutis, MD
Dr. Loukas Boutis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (347) 567-4546Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
I did much research to decide on a doctor and chose Dr. Boutis. My research paid off. He was informative, good listener and made me feel very comfortable. He was going to be a half hour late for appointment and office called me ahead of time to let me know to arrive later, which was greatly appreciated. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Loukas Boutis, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1255535241
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore Univ Hosp, Cardiovascular Diseases North Shore Univ Hosp, Internal Medicine
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
