Overview

Dr. Loukas Boutis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Boutis works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.