Dr. Lourdes Benes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lourdes Benes, MD
Dr. Lourdes Benes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Benes' Office Locations
Neurology One7151 University Blvd Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 916-0304
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Benes is caring, understanding and she is a genius! We are lucky to have her in Orlando, FL. Dr. Benes has gone above and beyond not just as a doctor but as a human being. We are so thankful for all that she has done for me and my family.
About Dr. Lourdes Benes, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1710170592
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- University of South Florida
- Hospital Episcopal San Lucas
- New York Medical College
- University Of Puerto Rico / Bachelor Degree In Biology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benes accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benes speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Benes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benes.
