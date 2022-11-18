See All Neurologists in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Lourdes Benes, MD

Neurology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lourdes Benes, MD

Dr. Lourdes Benes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Benes works at Neurology One in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Benes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology One
    7151 University Blvd Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 916-0304

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Treatment frequency



Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Neurodegenerative Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 18, 2022
    Dr. Benes is caring, understanding and she is a genius! We are lucky to have her in Orlando, FL. Dr. Benes has gone above and beyond not just as a doctor but as a human being. We are so thankful for all that she has done for me and my family.
    Dan S. — Nov 18, 2022
    About Dr. Lourdes Benes, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1710170592
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orlando Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of South Florida
    Internship
    • Hospital Episcopal San Lucas
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Puerto Rico / Bachelor Degree In Biology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lourdes Benes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benes accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Benes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Benes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

