Overview of Dr. Lourdes Benes, MD

Dr. Lourdes Benes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Benes works at Neurology One in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.