Dr. Lourdes Bosquez, MD
Dr. Lourdes Bosquez, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.
The Woodlands-houston Neuro Psychiatric Clinic P.A.9006 Forest Xing Ste C, Spring, TX 77381 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
Dr. Bosquez is very experienced and has helped my husband tremendously. She is patient and caring and she is an exceptional physician. I am truly grateful for Dr. Bosquez and her clinical expertise.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
- Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon
