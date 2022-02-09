See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Spring, TX
Dr. Lourdes Bosquez, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.1 (64)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lourdes Bosquez, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.

Dr. Bosquez works at The Woodlands-houston Neuro Psychiatric Clinic P.A. in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Woodlands-houston Neuro Psychiatric Clinic P.A.
    9006 Forest Xing Ste C, Spring, TX 77381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Autism
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Family Psychotherapy
Group Psychotherapy
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizophrenia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (45)
    Feb 09, 2022
    Dr. Bosquez is very experienced and has helped my husband tremendously. She is patient and caring and she is an exceptional physician. I am truly grateful for Dr. Bosquez and her clinical expertise.
    About Dr. Lourdes Bosquez, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1023005014
    Education & Certifications

    • THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
    • Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.