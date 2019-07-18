Overview of Dr. Lourdes Castano, MD

Dr. Lourdes Castano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sleepy Hollow, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Castano works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Phelps in Sleepy Hollow, NY with other offices in Pinehurst, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Uterine Fibroids and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.