Dr. Lourdes Casuso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lourdes Casuso, MD
Dr. Lourdes Casuso, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
Dr. Casuso works at
Dr. Casuso's Office Locations
Center For Excellence In Eye Care8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 400E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 598-2020
Oral Facial Surgery of Orange Park2301 Park Ave Ste 101, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 269-5195Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Casuso did a procedure with lazer on my eyesdue and she was extremely professional and courteous throughout the whole process. Her staff was very nice as well. I would recommend Dr. Casuso with high marks to my friends and family. She answered all my questions, doubts, fears with precise answers.
About Dr. Lourdes Casuso, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1730196874
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Internal Medicine At Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Ophthalmology
