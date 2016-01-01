Dr. Lourdes Chahin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chahin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lourdes Chahin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lourdes Chahin, MD
Dr. Lourdes Chahin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
Dr. Chahin works at
Dr. Chahin's Office Locations
New Reflections Counseling7138 Lake Worth Rd Ste D, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions (561) 288-0377Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Boynton Beach1500 Gateway Blvd Ste 220, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 288-0377Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 7:00pmSunday9:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lourdes Chahin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003851148
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chahin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chahin accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chahin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chahin speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chahin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chahin.
