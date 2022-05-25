See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Harlingen, TX
Dr. Lourdes Concha, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.4 (23)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Lourdes Concha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.

Dr. Concha works at Donald Roa MD PA in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Goiter and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Donald C. Roa MD PA
    1821 S Sesame Sq Ste 9, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 412-7099

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
  • Harlingen Medical Center
  • Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Goiter
Thyroid Cancer
Treatment frequency



Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Spibeach — May 25, 2022
    About Dr. Lourdes Concha, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801886569
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Santo Tomas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Concha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Concha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Concha works at Donald Roa MD PA in Harlingen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Concha’s profile.

    Dr. Concha has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Goiter and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Concha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Concha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Concha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Concha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Concha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.