Dr. Concha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lourdes Concha, MD
Overview
Dr. Lourdes Concha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Locations
Donald C. Roa MD PA1821 S Sesame Sq Ste 9, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 412-7099
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Harlingen Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Every visit has been wonderful. Thyroid scan, labs and quick review and appointment. I had biopsies by Dr. Concha and she gave me such peace while going through that procedure.
About Dr. Lourdes Concha, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1801886569
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- University of Santo Tomas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Concha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Concha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Concha has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Goiter and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Concha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Concha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Concha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Concha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Concha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.