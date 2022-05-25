Overview

Dr. Lourdes Concha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Concha works at Donald Roa MD PA in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Goiter and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.