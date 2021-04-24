Overview of Dr. Lourdes Juarez, MD

Dr. Lourdes Juarez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Naperville, IL.



Dr. Juarez works at Edward Medical Group in Naperville, IL with other offices in Oswego, IL and Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.