Dr. Lourdes Pichay, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lourdes Pichay, MD

Dr. Lourdes Pichay, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pichay's Office Locations

    11 Park Hill Ct, Staten Island, NY 10304 (718) 818-6925

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Overweight
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Lourdes Pichay, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497846737
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lourdes Pichay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pichay is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Pichay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pichay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pichay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pichay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pichay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pichay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

