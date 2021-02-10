See All Psychiatrists in Homestead, FL
Dr. Lourdes Selem, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lourdes Selem, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Homestead, FL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Lourdes Selem, MD

Dr. Lourdes Selem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Homestead, FL. 

Dr. Selem works at Lissette Selem MD PA in Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Selem's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lissette Selem MD PA
    922 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 504-8070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Anxiety
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Selem?

    Feb 10, 2021
    I am the parent and co-guardian of a special needs young man that has been a patient of Dr. Selem's for the last three years. We have had neurologists and other psychiatrists treating him before , and none have been able to find as effective a medicine combination as Dr. Selem. Beyond her evident expertise, she has always listened to our concerns as parents, giving us time and attention, and has shown much compassion for our son's needs. She cares deeply for her patients and, importantly, will not overmedicate them. Her staff has been professional and friendly each and every time we have gone to the office. I wrote this review because I saw a 1 star review from 2018 and was shocked and felt compelled to correct the record -- this is a FIVE STAR doctor that we are pleased is treating our son.
    Dan Kent — Feb 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lourdes Selem, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lourdes Selem, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Selem to family and friends

    Dr. Selem's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Selem

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lourdes Selem, MD.

    About Dr. Lourdes Selem, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982809380
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Selem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Selem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Selem works at Lissette Selem MD PA in Homestead, FL. View the full address on Dr. Selem’s profile.

    Dr. Selem has seen patients for Anxiety and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Selem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lourdes Selem, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.