Overview of Dr. Lourdes Uribe, MD

Dr. Lourdes Uribe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Rio Grande Regional Hospital.



Dr. Uribe works at Lourdes Arely Uribe MDPA in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.