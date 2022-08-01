Overview

Dr. Loutsios Ierides, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Belen, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Cibola General Hospital, Lovelace Westside Hospital, Rehoboth Mckinley Christian Health Care Services and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ierides works at Cardiac Care Consultants in Belen, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM and Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.