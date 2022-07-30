Overview of Dr. Lovegildo Garcia Jr, MD

Dr. Lovegildo Garcia Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Taylor Regional Hospital.



Dr. Garcia Jr works at Neurological Specialists in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.