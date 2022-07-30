See All Neurologists in Elizabethtown, KY
Dr. Lovegildo Garcia Jr, MD

Neurology
2.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lovegildo Garcia Jr, MD

Dr. Lovegildo Garcia Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Taylor Regional Hospital.

Dr. Garcia Jr works at Neurological Specialists in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Baptist Healthcare System.

Dr. Garcia Jr's Office Locations

    Neurological Specialists Psc
    1237 WOODLAND DR, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 (270) 769-2929

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin
  • Taylor Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Lovegildo Garcia Jr, MD

    • Neurology
    Education & Certifications

