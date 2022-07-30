Dr. Lovegildo Garcia Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lovegildo Garcia Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lovegildo Garcia Jr, MD
Dr. Lovegildo Garcia Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Taylor Regional Hospital.
Dr. Garcia Jr works at
Dr. Garcia Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Neurological Specialists Psc1237 WOODLAND DR, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 769-2929
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Taylor Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia Jr?
I've been seeing Dr. Garcia for most of my adult life (I'm 34). I drive from Louisville to see him everytime. He takes his time with me, talks to me about any questions or concerns I have, he's even called me personally on my phone HIMSELF to speak to me. How many doctors can you say do any of those things let alone all of them? Sure there are are a plethora of neurologists in Louisville that I could see instead of making the drive to Etown, but I personally like Dr. Garcia. Sometimes I have to wait in the waiting room a bit because I believe he is the only doctor in the office (I've never seen another doctor here), so I understand that because he does take his time with each patient, that he can run behind. I'd prefer a doctor who takes their time with me, cuts up and makes jokes, educates me (he'll literally pull a book off his shelf to show me what he's talking about), over a doctor that disregards everything a patient says because they think they know better and just rushes them in
About Dr. Lovegildo Garcia Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1518912807
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia Jr works at
Dr. Garcia Jr has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.