Dr. Loveneet Singh, MD
Overview of Dr. Loveneet Singh, MD
Dr. Loveneet Singh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Community Neurology and Pulmonary Medical Group7407 N Cedar Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 449-9500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
For all who are reading the not so good reviews please don't take them very seriously as I did making me worrying about my up coming appointment with Dr. Singh. I found him to be friendly and extremely intelligent in regards to my Myasthenia Gravis. He was very informative and especially attentive. He is a very thorough Dr and is ruling out all other possibilities that can coincide with my autoimmune diagnosis. I'm so glad to have him as my new neurologist and feel extremely comfortable in his care and I know that he will take great of me in the future.
About Dr. Loveneet Singh, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Punjabi
- Male
- 1952560377
Education & Certifications
- SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
