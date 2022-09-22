See All Neurologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Loveneet Singh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Loveneet Singh, MD

Neurology
2.3 (64)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Loveneet Singh, MD

Dr. Loveneet Singh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Singh works at COMMUNITY NEUROLOGY AND PULMONARY MEDICAL GROUP in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Nerve Conduction Studies and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Community Neurology and Pulmonary Medical Group
    7407 N Cedar Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 449-9500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tremor
Nerve Conduction Studies
Dystonia
Tremor
Nerve Conduction Studies
Dystonia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 64 ratings
Patient Ratings (64)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(42)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?

Sep 22, 2022
For all who are reading the not so good reviews please don't take them very seriously as I did making me worrying about my up coming appointment with Dr. Singh. I found him to be friendly and extremely intelligent in regards to my Myasthenia Gravis. He was very informative and especially attentive. He is a very thorough Dr and is ruling out all other possibilities that can coincide with my autoimmune diagnosis. I'm so glad to have him as my new neurologist and feel extremely comfortable in his care and I know that he will take great of me in the future.
Deborah G Pipkin — Sep 22, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Loveneet Singh, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Loveneet Singh, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Singh to family and friends

Dr. Singh's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Singh

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Loveneet Singh, MD.

About Dr. Loveneet Singh, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Punjabi
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1952560377
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Loveneet Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Singh works at COMMUNITY NEUROLOGY AND PULMONARY MEDICAL GROUP in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Singh’s profile.

Dr. Singh has seen patients for Tremor, Nerve Conduction Studies and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

64 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.