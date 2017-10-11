Overview of Dr. Lovina Sabnani, MD

Dr. Lovina Sabnani, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center and North Hawaii Community Hospital.



Dr. Sabnani works at HMC ENT CLINIC in Hilo, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.