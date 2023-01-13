See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Miramar, FL
Dr. Lowell Davis, DO

Pain Medicine
4.7 (153)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lowell Davis, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Davis works at Florida Spine and Pain Center in Miramar, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL and Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Medicine
    1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 314, Miramar, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 447-5206
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Florida Pain Center
    2 Oakwood Blvd Ste 195, Hollywood, FL 33020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 447-5206
  3. 3
    Total Orthopaedic Care PA
    4850 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 201, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 447-5206

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coolief Cooled Radiofrequency Treatment Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 153 ratings
    Patient Ratings (153)
    5 Star
    (139)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 13, 2023
    Dr. Davis treated me with epidural injections, and he was able to get the precise area that was causing pain. I am a semi-retired physician and know what excellent care is. I highly recommend Dr Davis
    Luis cruz — Jan 13, 2023
    About Dr. Lowell Davis, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114907409
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine|Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine|Southeastern College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Southeastern College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lowell Davis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    153 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.