Dr. Lowell Gurey, MD
Dr. Lowell Gurey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their residency with Albany Medical College (New York)
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Overlook Hospital99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 277-8681Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Summit Medical Group140 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 404-9970
- Overlook Medical Center
I am a person with Parkinson's Disease (PD). For years I knew something was not right. I tried quite a few doctors over this period. Then I was fortunate enough to have an ENT appointment with Dr. Gurey. He suspected that I had PD. He gently suggested that I visit a neurologist. I did not know what a neurologist was, so I did not visit one. The following year at my annual appt. with Dr. Gurey, he asked me if I visited with a neurologist. I told him I had not. Well he was visibly concerned. He immediately took me out to his support staff and directed them to make an appt. for me to see a neurologist. It turned out that his suspicions were borne out. I did have PD and lost a year that I should have been battling it. Dr. Gurey is one of my favorite doctors. He is warm and caring, considerate, and genuinely cares about those who are in his care. I recommend him highly.
- Albany Medical College (New York)
