Dr. Lowell Inhorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lowell Inhorn, MD
Overview of Dr. Lowell Inhorn, MD
Dr. Lowell Inhorn, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Inhorn works at
Dr. Inhorn's Office Locations
-
1
HCA Florida South Tampa Surgical Specialists - Audubon Ave - General & Vascular2013 Jefferson St Sw, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 642-0584
-
2
Blue Ridge Cancer Center1 Arh Ln 203, Low Moor, VA 24457 Directions (540) 215-4661
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Inhorn?
About Dr. Lowell Inhorn, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1467428698
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
- Michael Reese Hospital
- Michael Reese Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Inhorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Inhorn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Inhorn works at
Dr. Inhorn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inhorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inhorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inhorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.