Dr. Lowell Ku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lowell Ku, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lowell Ku, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Ku works at
Locations
-
1
Dallas IVF2840 Legacy Dr Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 297-0020Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ku?
My husband and I had been trying to get pregnant for five years. We tried three rounds of IVF by our previous infertility doctor, and none of those transfers was successful. The first time I met Dr. Lowell Ku, he was so patient and answered all the questions my husband and I had. He also took his time to understand what we wanted and he explained to us very calmly and clearly what personalized action plan he had put together for us for a successful outcome. Each and every one on his team was professionally helpful throughout the IVF circle. We thank God for finally getting pregnant! We are very satisfied and happy with the work Dr. Ku and his team did for us, and We strongly recommend Dr. Ku to anyone looking to try a successful IVF process. Dr. Lowell Ku is AWESOME!
About Dr. Lowell Ku, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1184642274
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Medical School
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ku accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ku works at
Dr. Ku speaks Chinese and Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Ku. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.