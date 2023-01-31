Overview of Dr. Lowell Mason II, MD

Dr. Lowell Mason II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mason II works at The Orthopaedic Group, P.C. in Fairhope, AL with other offices in Foley, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.