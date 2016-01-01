Overview of Dr. Lowell Satler, MD

Dr. Lowell Satler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Satler works at MedStar Georgetown Physicians Group - Neuroscience Center in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.